Know the difference between a gentle giant wasp and a murder hornet, avoid getting stung

WASHINGTON -
Many people think they found the Asian Giant Hornet, AKA Murder Hornets, in Eastern Washington, but in reality, it's just the cicada killer wasp.
The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) confirmed two findings of murder hornets in Northwest Washington.
Know the difference:
Murder hornets' heads are large and orange with solid bands of brown around its orange abdomen.
Cicada killer wasps have bright yellow broken bands and a solid black abdomen. Its head is brown with a yellow patch on the front of its face.
Either way, WSDA said people need to report any sighting of potential murder hornets online here.
Stinging insects send more than 500,000 people to the hospital every year, according to the Western Exterminator Company. For the safest removal of any type of stinging insect nest, call a pest control professional for help.
Chances of getting stung by a cicada killer is very low.
Chances of getting stung by a murder hornet is very high near a nest. The ¼-inch stinger can easily penetrate through thick protective material, making them especially dangerous to people.
