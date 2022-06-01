RICHLAND, Wash. - On National Heimlich Maneuver Day, we want to share the importance of taking a first aid class.
I spoke to Heather Huston, the community instructor from Kadlec and she says it's crucial to learn the Heimlich, also known as abdominal thrusts, to be able to save a stranger or loved one's life if they begin to choke.
"You really can save someone's life by doing this... most of the time it will happen to somebody you love when you're performing these acts," Huston explained.
She also says the groups who are most at risk for choking are the elderly and the young. If this ever does become a situation, the universal sign to look for in someone is if they have their hands around their neck and they cannot speak.
According to Huston, you need to reach around that person's body, place your hand in a fist position, hold it with your other hand and begin to perform abdominal thrusts until the items come out of that person.
This technique will also be different when it comes to babies.
"The first thing you're going to do is take your thumb and your forefinger and you're going to grab the baby by the boney part of their chin, then you're going to flip the baby over so they're laying on your forearm, make sure the baby is pointed down and resting on your leg for support," Huston continued to explain.
She showed me how you need to use the heel of your hand and do 5 back slaps in a sweeping motion between the baby's shoulder blades. Then you'll flip the baby over on their backs and do 5 chest compressions and repeat the technique until the item comes out.
Kadlec offers classes that include these techniques and in-depth tutorials. They also offer these classes to bigger groups such as boy scouts, schools, and sports teams. You can visit their website for additional information.
