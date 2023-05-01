TRI-CITIES, Wash. —
Melanoma, if undiagnosed, is one of the deadliest forms of skin cancers, according to the American Cancer Society. It’s when the cells that give your skin the tan color begin to grow uncontrollably.
Although it only makes up 1% of skin cancers, it’s deadliest because it can often go undetected. However, early detection means a relatively good outcome for the patient.
Doctor Sherry Zhao with Kadlec Tri-Cities Cancer Center tells me treatments for it have changed over the years.
Recently an increase in immunotherapy has proven better results.
“Nowadays with immunotherapy, the results are a lot better, but not all melanomas respond to immunotherapy.” says Dr. Zhao, a Radiation Oncologist. But if it spreads, she says Melanoma doesn’t tend to be as sensitive to the different forms of cancer treatments.
Regardless, it’s important to get your skin checked at least once a year. More often than not, we see a mole on our skin and simply think nothing of it.
What’s important to remember is to protect our skin, moles or not.
If you really start to notice irregular bumps or moles. Keep an eye on them.
Dr. Zhao told me a fun Mnemonic to remember when looking at your skin.
A- is it asymmetrical, meaning does the mole look the same when you draw a line down the middle of it.
B- does the border look even or a straight line all around? Or does it look a little more jagged?
C- what does the color of the mark look like? Uneven or is it all the same color?
D- what’s the diameter? Is it dark?
E- is it evolving? Meaning, have you seen it grow since you first noticed it?
Dr. Zhao says the mnemonic is meant to help people remember a quick and easy way to self check before going to a doctor. However, it’s still important to visit the doctor for check-ups at least once a year.
As for protecting yourself, remember to wear your sunscreen.
With summer and sunnier days around the corner, it’s extra important to protect your skin.
Most times, Melanoma can be caused through sun exposure and lack of reapplying your sunscreen, but just like other forms of cancer, it can be genetic too.
“We know that it tends to run in families, so if you have a first degree relative with a history of melanoma it increases your risk by about seven times.” she tells me. “Not to be alarming , it's still not a very common skin cancer but it definitely should prompt you to be a little more vigilant.”
Best way to be vigilant, checking your skin.
Dr. Zhao tells me it isn’t necessarily too important what SPF your sunscreen is, rather how much and often you apply it.
While SPF 100 seems more protective than SPF 15, it’s only about 10% more protective. As for the makeup of the sunscreen, there’s really no difference between chemical and mineral sunscreen.
If you’re planning to be out in the sun all day, reapply sunscreen but cover up anything you may not necessarily need to expose to the sun including your head, arms, face or legs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.