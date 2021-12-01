YAKIMA, WA - 911 is one of the first things we teach to children to call when they are in an emergency, but we don't always talk about reasons not to call 911.
"There are many times where calling 911 is appropriate to call, if you or someone that you're near is sick or injured if there's somebody in a life treating situation, if there's a crime being committed or if you think there is reasonable chance that a crime is about to be committed" said Randy Beehler, Communications and Public Affairs Director for the City of Yakima.
There are times when calling 911 is not appropriate, even if it is an emergency, of sorts.
"For instance if your dog is missing, or if you get locked out of your house, get locked out of your car" said Beehler. "These are not emergency situations, it's not appropriate to call 911 then."
By calling 911 for non-emergency things takes up precious time and money to answer each phone call, so calling 911 should never be a joke.
"Some people will call 911 as a joke or a prank, often times kids will do that and that's super dangerous because the whole system is integrated and when that call comes into 911 it sparks a whole series of events to take place and a bunch of resources to be deployed" said Beehler.
We're told most of the calls that come in are important, and they also want to let people know they can text 911 too in emergencies they can't call.
"But there are instances where people simply can't call, there in a domestic violence situation or something like that and so that option of texting 911 is a really good option" said Beehler.
Authorities say Yakima County has one of the highest rates for domestic violence calls.
The Yakima Police Department responded to over 1000 domestic violence calls last year, so that's one reason why they want to stress the importance of calling only in an emergency.