KENNEWICK, WA - A 38-year-old woman has been taken into custody after a standoff in Kennewick on Thursday.

At about 10:40 a.m., law enforcement from Kennewick and Richland Police Departments and the Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to the 3900 block of S. Dennis Street, between 37th and 40th Avenues, for the initial call of a suicidal woman.

According to KPD, there had been multiple calls from the home since 2 a.m., and that the 38-year-old woman was reportedly breaking items inside of the home and allegedly trying to assault roommates with a hammer and a pipe wrench.

Officers managed to get the roommates out of the home and then tried to talk the woman into leaving the home along with a mental health professional who was present, but she refused and was uncooperative. Eventually officers entered the home, confronted the woman, and then arrested her for Assault 2nd with domestic violence after a Taser was used.

Kennewick Police say the woman was taken to a hospital to be medically cleared and then will be booked into jail for Assault 2nd - domestic violence.