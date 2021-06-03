KPD arrest man involved in a stabbing of a 16-year-old at Kennewick High School parking lot

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police have arrested the suspect but are still investigating a stabbing at the Kennewick High School parking lot.
Wednesday, June 2nd, at about 2:40 pm, Kennewick Police Officers went to a local hospital for the report of an assault with a weapon that had just occurred. Upon contact with the 16-year-old male victim, officers learned that he had been stabbed while in fight involving several other males in a parking lot at Kennewick High School. The stab wound was non-life threatening but the victim remains in a local hospital for observation.
Due to this incident happening at a local high school, the Kennewick School Resource Officer (SRO) was immediately notified. The SRO worked with school security and began an investigation to determine the nature of the assault and who was responsible for the assault.
During the investigation, it was determined that the fight that occurred in the parking lot was a continuation of a previously unreported fight that had occurred the week prior in Keewaydin Park and an additional fight that had occurred earlier in the day.
Using witness information and security camera footage, officers were able to identify 18-year-old Kennewick High School Student, Miguel Silva as the suspect responsible for the assault and that the victim had not been the instigator of the fight, but was rather attempting intervene. There were no other injuries reported as a result of this fight.
A search warrant was conducted at Miguel Silva's residence this afternoon and he was arrested without incident for the alleged crime of Assault 1st Degree.
KPD says this is an ongoing investigation and more arrests may occur as a result.
If you have any information you are asked to call KPDs call non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and refer to case number 21-21584.