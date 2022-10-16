Kennewick, Wash. -
Washington State Patrol officers and Kennewick Police Department were called to the 800 block of N. Volland St around 9:20 p.m. Saturday night after reports of an assault involving weapons.
When officers arrived, they found one victim with a single gunshot wound. Officers immediately applied first aid and were able to transport the victim to a local hospital where they are currently being treated for their injuries. KPD said they have arrested a 14-year-old suspect and they have been booked into the Juvenile Detention Center. Officials are still investigating the incident.
