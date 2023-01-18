KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Kennewick Police responded to the 4100 block of West 4th Ave for reports of suspicious circumstances.
Officers contacted a suspect with 45 pieces of mail from multiple addresses in their possession. An initial investigation indicated that the suspect had been taking mail out of mailboxes.
Probable cause was developed and the male suspect was arrested for felony mail theft. The stolen mail was returned to its rightful owners.
