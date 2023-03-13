KENNEWICK, Wash. - A 44-year old man who fled from a domestic violence scene last week has been arrested by the Kennewick Police Department. The suspect has been booked into the Benton County Jail for domestic violence assault.

KPD responded to reports on the 5200 block of Clearwater Avenue where officers found a 50-year old woman in an apartment with injuries to her face and arms.

Officers' investigations found that the victim was allegedly hit in the face before being struck by the suspect's truck before he left the property.

The suspect turned himself into KPD on March 13 and is facing charges for Assault 2nd Degree-Domestic Violence.