KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Around 10 p.m. on Sunday, September, 11th, the Kennewick Police Department responded to a missing person report on the 1100 block of W. 10th Avenue in Kennewick.
Carely Verduzco left home around 9 p.m. and had not returned an hour later. Officers were unable to locate her.
According to the Kennewick Police Department, Verduzco was wearing a tracking device, but it had not updated in over an hour.
Kennewick Police are now asking for the public's help in locating Verduzco. She was last seen wearing a bright orange shirt and green pants.
Anyone who sees Verduzco, or who has any information on her whereabouts should contact non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.
