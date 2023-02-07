KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Around 9:53 p.m. on February 5 a Sergeant with the Kennewick Police Department (KPD) was driving west on 10th and Rainier when they crashed into another vehicle.
According to the KPD a vehicle driving south on Rainier failed to stop and was hit by the Sergeant in a KPD SUV. The Sergeant suffered minor injuries, was transported to the hospital and has since been released.
The driver of the car was uninjured and was booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of felony DUI and vehicular assault.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.