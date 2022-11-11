KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Kennewick Police Department (KPD) Detectives with the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) noticed someone spray-painting a truck while on patrol on the 400 block of North Volland in Kennewick.
After an initial investigation it was determined that the truck was reported stolen out of Richland.
The male suspect who had been spray-painting the truck was then located in a nearby business.
The suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle.
