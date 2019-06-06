KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police say that on Wednesday morning, June 5, an elementary school student brought a baggy of what appeared to be meth to school and gave it to a staff member, stating that he had found it in his house and that he was afraid to return home.

A Kennewick Police Department School Resource Officer was called to the school, where the child gave information about his parent's behavior that led detectives to the home on N. Sheppard Place. There, they contacted 29-year-old Jennifer Edwards and 29-year-old Daniel Oleary and executed a search warrant.

KPD says detectives allegedly found fentanyl pills and drug paraphernalia. Both Edwards and Oleary were arrested and booked into Benton County Jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance. The child and his younger sister were placed into protective custody and released to Child Protective Services.