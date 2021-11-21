KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police Department are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties on November 9th.
According to KPD, three suspects entered the location property and forced entry into the on-site storage.
These suspects then removed approximately $6000 worth of music equipment as well as cut off catalytic converters from the Boys & Girls Club transport vans.
The suspects utilized bicycles, one of which had an attached child trailer.
They also returned and left on foot.
The replacement cost of the stolen property will directly impact the services provided to our community’s families and youth.
When we reached out to The Boys and Girls Club they told us insurance is covering the incident but they did not want to make any further comments.
If you have any information regarding this incident or can identify the suspects call the non-emergency police dispatch center 509-628-0333.
You can also submit an anonymous tip at www.kpdtips.com.