KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Kennewick police are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery that happened around 4:45 Saturday morning. Police say the robbery happened at the Conoco Total Stop located at 813 W Columbia Drive in Kennewick.
Police say when they got there, they immediately secured the area and checked other nearby convenience stores.
Police say so far, they know a man came to the store, presented a gun to an employee, and demanded money.
KPD says he quickly left with an undetermined amount of money.
They say this appears to be an isolated incident and there are no known threats to the community at this time.
Police ask if anyone has any information to call the non-emergency number at (509) 628-0333.
