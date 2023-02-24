KENNEWICK, Wash.-
A suspect is in custody and Kennewick Police are investigating a kidnapping on the 1100 block of S. Newport Street around 8:05 a.m. on February 24.
According to the KPD a 24-year-old male suspect reportedly forcibly took a 19-year-old female from her home in Kennewick. The suspect and victim reportedly knew each other.
The suspect was located around 1:30 p.m. on the 6700 block of West Kennewick Avenue and ran from police. The suspect was caught after a brief chase and booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of 1st degree burglary, kidnapping domestic violence and assault domestic violence according to the KPD.
The victim of the kidnapping is safe and Kennewick Police are still actively investigating this case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.