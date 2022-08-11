KENNEWICK, Wash.-
The Kennewick Police Department is investigating a suspected rape in Fruitland Park on Wednesday afternoon.
Around 4:48 p.m. an off-duty Kennewick Police Detective observed a known developmentally disabled adult female in Fruitland Park, 407 N. Fruitland St, with an unknown male.
Before the Detective could make contact, the man and woman went behind some bushes.
The Detective and patrol officers approached and the man attempted to flee, but was quickly apprehended. The suspect, a 57 year old man, was booked into the Benton County jail for the alleged crime of Rape in the 2nd degree.
This is an active investigation. Anyone with any information should call 509-628-0333.
