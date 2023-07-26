KENNEWICK, Wash.- One person is in the hospital after a shooting on the 2700 block of W. Kennewick Ave. on July 25.
Kennewick Police responded to a weapons complaint around 10:19 p.m. and after talking to witnesses confirmed that a shooting did happen.
According to the KPD all involved parties were interviewed and a male was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries related to the shooting.
KPD's investigation into the shooting is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333.
