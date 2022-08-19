KENNEWICK, Wash.-
At approximately 12:15 a.m. Friday, Kennewick Police were dispatched to a weapons complaint in the 1100 block of W. 10th Avenue in Kennewick.
Officers arrived on scene to find a vehicle with multiple bullet holes.
A nearby apartment was inadvertently struck by gunfire.
According to an early morning press release, the KPD believes this to be a targeted incident. It is being investigated as an assault with weapons.
They are still searching for an unknown suspect at this time.
Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.
