Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph. * WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and North Central Oregon. In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&

...BECOMING WINDY LATER TODAY... .A cold front will sweep across the forecast area on this afternoon resulting in increasing westerly winds combined with low relative humidities. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE OR641... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * WINDS...West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that start will have the potential to spread rapidly given the strong wind and low humidity. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&