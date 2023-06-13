KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police are investigating a commercial burglary and are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect.
The theft at a car dealership happened on May 28 and 29. According to the KPD the suspect was seen on security camera driving a black Kia SUV with stolen license plates.
The suspect's face is partially covered, but anyone who recognizes them or the black Kia, or who has any information on the burglary is asked to contact non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.
