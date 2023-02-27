KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Kennewick Police responded to a shoplifting report around 8:50 p.m. on February 24 at the Grocery Outlet on the 1300 block of W. 4th Avenue.
According to the KPD the suspect pulled out a handgun and threatened to shoot when employees confronted them. The suspect fled from the scene on a bike and could not be found even with the help of a K9 unit.
Anyone with any information on this incident or who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Kennewick Police at 509-628-0333 or leave a tip online at kpdtips.
