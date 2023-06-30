KENNEWICK, Wash.- Police are investigating a shooting on the 5000 block of Clearwater Ave.
KPD Officers responded to reports of the shooting around 2:20 a.m. on June 30.
The victims reported that they were turning east onto Clearwater when someone in a white car began shooting at their truck. According to the KPD the truck was hit with several bullets, but no one inside was shot. The driver was treated for minor cuts to their arm.
No suspect is in custody at this time and Kennewick Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any information is asked to contact KPD at 509-628-0333 and reference case #050
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.