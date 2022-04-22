KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Kennewick Police Department is investigating stolen car crash out of Kennewick near the Kennewick High School.
KPD says it received a call about shots fired near Kennewick High School at 6:50 p.m. on Thursday.
Officers were told by the person who made the call there was two cars chasing each other and shots were possibly being fired.
Officers arrived and found one of the cars near the high school crashed.
KPD says further investigation determined the car had been stolen out of Kennewick.
Officers say witnesses saw two people run from the crashed car. Witnesses told officers the two people running were a white man in a reflective jacket and a white woman.
KPD says their search of the area showed no signs of a shooting ever happened.
Officers used a K-9 unit to search for the suspects but could not find them.
This is still under investigation and anyone with any information should call KPD non-emergency dispatch at
