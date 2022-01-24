KPD makes arrest connected to string of robberies

KENNEWICK - In connection with the string of robberies in Kennewick, 30 year-old Andrew Badziong was arrested this afternoon on four counts of first degree robbery.
Badziong has two charges regarding Pacific Food, one regarding Circle K and one regarding The Human Bean for robbery at knifepoint.
Kennewick Police Department has had probable cause for the arrest since the robberies. An attempt to locate Badziong on Jan. 5 lead to an apartment search. He was not found and was considered armed and dangerous.
Today, KPD partnered with the US Marshals Task Force located Badziong in Kennewick. He fled on foot but was apprehended shortly after. He was then booked into Benton County Jail.