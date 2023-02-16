KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Kennewick Police responded to a disturbance in progress on the 4700 block of W. Metaline Avenue around 11:19 p.m. on February 15 that led to two arrests.
According to the KPD a 23-year-old female with a pocketknife attempted to assault her roommate. The roommate got out of the house safely, but when Police arrived the suspect refused to come to the door of the house.
After obtaining a search warrant for the house officers arrested the suspect without further incident and she was booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of 2nd degree domestic violence assault.
A male in the home was also arrested on multiple outstanding warrants according to the KPD.
