KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Kennewick Police and the Benton County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a residence on 519 N. Kent Place in Kennewick and arrested a suspect on suspicion of multiple felonies early on the morning of January 23.
According to Kennewick Police a female victim in the case reported to police that her ex-boyfriend had kidnapped, assaulted and robbed her.
KPD Officers investigated the case and found that a no-contact order was in place between the victim and her ex-boyfriend and probable cause was developed for a search warrant.
The 43-year-old male suspect was arrested without incident. He was found with a "ghost handgun" (a weapon with no serial number) and a stolen motorcycle according to the KPD.
The suspect was booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping in the 1st degree, 1st degree robbery, assault in the 2nd degree, a felony order violation, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle.
