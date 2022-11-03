KENNEWICK, Wash.-
A Kennewick Police Department (KPD) Commander on their way to work this morning saw a driver spinning donuts in the intersection of 27th and Ely.
A second KPD officer responded to try and stop the vehicle.
According to Sergeant Chris Littrell, the driver of the car spinning donuts then intentionally rammed a KPD patrol car. The collision happened slowly because the suspect driver's tires were already damaged.
Officers followed the driver until they turned down a dirt road, where they were arrested on suspicion of 2nd degree assault, DUI, eluding police, and resisting arrest.
