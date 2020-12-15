KPD reports an in custody death during a welfare check, suspected narcotics involved

KENNEWICK, WA - On December 15, 2020 at about 1:30 pm, Kennewick Police Officers responded to the 4000 block of W. 27th Ave for a welfare check.
The reporting party indicated a male was rolling around inside a vehicle and possibly using suspected narcotics. When officers arrived on scene they also observed the male, later identified as being 25-years-old, allegedly using suspected narcotics inside his vehicle.
Officers made contact with the male, who was conscious, and detained him in handcuffs and in the back seat of a patrol vehicle while an investigation was conducted. When the officers returned to the patrol vehicle a short time later they found the male unconscious and not breathing.
The male was removed from the patrol car and officers administered CPR and Narcan while calling for Kennewick Fire Department medics. When medics arrived, they continued life saving measures but, unfortunately, the male passed away at the scene. The name of the male is not being released at this time, as his family has not been notified.
Since the male was detained at the time he lost consciousness and ultimately passed away, Chief Hohenberg has asked that the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) be activated to complete the death investigation. Richland Police Department Captain, Brigit Clary, will lead the SIU investigative team. All further media questions should be directed to SIU.
If someone has information that about this incident please call or non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and refer to the case number, 20-49300.