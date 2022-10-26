KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Kennewick Police Officers near the 4100 block of W. 4th Avenue heard gunshots around 8:15 p.m. on October, 25.
Around the same time the Officers responded to the scene, several callers began reporting hearing gunshots in the same area.
KPD investigated the scene and collected evidence and found damage to nearby homes. No suspects or victims of the shooting have been identified.
The Criminal Investigative Division of the KPD is now leading the investigation.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.
