KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Kennewick Police Officers responded to the 2500 block of Kennewick Avenue early in the morning of December 12 for a vehicle vs. structure crash.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but according to the KPD, icy roads and freezing fog likely contributed to the crash.
The KPD would like to once again remind everyone to slow down and allow extra time on your morning commute during the current winter weather conditions.
