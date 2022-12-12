Weather Alert

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one half mile or less in freezing fog. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roads will be slick where recent precipitation will refreeze on roadways, and freezing fog will add to the hazardous driving condition. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. &&