KPD responds to shots fired at the Tin Hat Tavern

KENNEWICK, WA - Officers responded to a call of shots fired Saturday afternoon at the Tin Hat Tavern located on the 400 block of E Bruneau Ave.
According to the police department while on route, officers were advised of a man firing a single shot in the air.
When they arrived, officers confirmed one shot had been fired and no one was injured.
Officers are still investigating.
They ask that if you have any information about this incident, call non-emergency dispatch, (509)628-0333.
