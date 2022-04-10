KPD responds to shots fired in Kennewick before midnight Saturday

KENNEWICK, WASH. - Just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, Kennewick Police officers were responded to shots fired off Clearwater Ave. and Van Buren St.

When officers arrived at the scene, no injuries were reported. Officer Jair Ealy-Thomas with KPD says about 4 to 6 shots were fired in the air. 

KPD believes this is an isolated incident and there's no threat to the community. 

They are not releasing information about a suspect at this time. 

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.