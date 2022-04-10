KPD responds to shots fired in Kennewick before midnight Saturday

KENNEWICK, WASH. - Just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, Kennewick Police officers were responded to shots fired off Clearwater Ave. and Van Buren St.
When officers arrived at the scene, no injuries were reported. Officer Jair Ealy-Thomas with KPD says about 4 to 6 shots were fired in the air.
KPD believes this is an isolated incident and there's no threat to the community.
They are not releasing information about a suspect at this time.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.