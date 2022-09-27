KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Kennewick Police responded to a traffic collision on Rainier Street near 19th around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
According to the KPD, the at-fault vehicle was travelling northbound on Rainier when they hit another vehicle moving southbound, causing a T-bone rollover collision.
Each car had one person in it, both drivers were transported to the hospital, with no serious injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
According to the KPD drivers do have a tendency to "blow stop signs and speed" on Rainier Street.
