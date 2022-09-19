KPD responded to a weapons complaint Sunday night, leading to the arrest of a 19 year old suspect for allegedly pointing a gun at someone.

KENNEWICK, Wash.-

Kennewick Police were dispatched to a weapons complaint around 10:30 Sunday night on the 400 block of N. Volland Street.

Reports indicated that one person had pointed a handgun at another.

According to a KPD press release, officers arrived and arrested a 19 year old male suspect.

The suspect is now in custody on suspicion of assault in the 2nd degree, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333 and reference case #22-071168.