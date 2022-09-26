KENNEWICK, Wash.-
The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) recently joined forces with the Richland Police Department (RPD) and the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) to identify, locate, and arrest some of the top offenders in the Tri-Cities region.
According to the KPD, over the course of the week of September, 13, 28 individuals were arrested on suspicion of 55 different charges (28 misdemeanors and 27 felonies), 3 stolen cars were also recovered.
