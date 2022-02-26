KPD says K-9 Ivan assisted in two arrests Saturday morning

KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Just after midnight on Saturday morning, Kennewick police officers responded to an order violation on the 4300-block of South Date Street. The suspect, a 33-year-old Benton City resident, was already wanted by Benton County Sheriff's Office for an unrelated felony court order violation.
KPD and BCSO found that the suspect broke into a house with a bb-gun. Police say he physically assaulted the victim, stole a wallet, and left before police got there.
Police K-9 Ivan later found him hiding in a field. KPD says he was taken into custody and booked into the Benton County jail on charges of burglary 1st degree, robbery 2nd degree, unlawful imprisonment, assault 2nd degree, and 2 counts of a felony order violation.
KPD says on Ivan's way home, officers responded to a business alarm in the 6800 block of West Canal drive. The first officer to get there saw someone inside.
KPD says the suspect wouldn't leave the building at first, but Ivan helped officers safely get the 27-year old Kennewick resident into custody. The suspect was booked into the Benton County jail for burglary 2nd degree.
