KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is looking for two people who allegedly prowled vehicles around West Kennewick and stole tools, personal items and debit cards. The cards were used fraudulently shortly after the thefts.
KPD Detectives watched surveillance video from a Ring camera. They identified one 30-year-old suspect from the video, then subsequently arrested him. A search warrant was served at his house on 24th Avenue, where detectives found the clothing he wore in during the thefts, some of the stolen items, key fobs to stolen vehicles, a firearm that was reported stolen in Pasco and what is suspected to be Fentanyl-laced narcotics. He was booked on an investigative hold on suspicion of five charges; second degree theft, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, second degree possession of stolen property and possession of a stolen firearm.
KPD is asking for help identifying the other two suspects seen in the surveillance video. It is looking for the male in jeans and the female in jeans, who may be associated with a white Dodge Journey. The female fell and may be limping.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 509-628-0333 regarding case 22-049835, or leave an anonymous tip at kpdtips.com.
