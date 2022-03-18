KPD searching for domestic violence and kidnapping suspect after victim escapes in Ellensburg

UPDATE MARCH 18 1:55 P.M.: The Kennewick Police Department says the suspect was taken into custody in California.
KENNEWICK, Wash. —
Kennewick Police Department has reported on a domestic disturbance situation last week that escalated, with the suspect currently at-large.
53-year-old Jack Woldrop is reported to have assaulted a 63-year-old female. He then transported her against her will outside of the Tri-Cities. She escaped the vehicle while they were stopped in Ellensburg and asked a citizen for help.
Ellensburg Police Department responded to investigate and notified KPD. Woldrop is reported to have then fled. The female victim was given medical attention.
KPD was able to investigate and found probable cause for kidnapping, felony assault domestic violence and a felony order violation against Woldrop.
Police are searching for Woldrop, who was last seen in Ellensburg and Richland. He drives a white 2014 Ford F-150 with Washington license plate C34986R. He is reported to often sleep in his vehicle.
Police report Woldrop has ties to multiple locations in Washington and California, as well as Boise, Idaho and Salem, Oregon.
Woldrop is 6’1”, approximately 200 pounds and has brown hair. He was last wearing a blue polo shirt, khaki shorts and black shoes. He is also known for wearing an orange Harley-Davidson hat.
Anyone with information should call 509-628-0333.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.