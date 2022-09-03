KPD searching for lost toddler's home

UPDATE 6:17 A.M. - The toddler's parents have been found.
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department found a toddler near west 12th Avenue and south Kellogg Street around 3:30 this morning and are trying to find its parents.
The toddler is between two or three-years-old old and two and a half feet tall, thin, has long curly brown hair, light brown skin. The child is wearing a black and white striped shirt and black shorts.
If you have any information about this child call KPD at (509) 628-0333.
This is a developing story. We are working to provide timely and accurate information as it becomes available.
