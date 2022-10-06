KENNEWICK, Wash.-
The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is requesting the public's help in locating a missing man who was last seen in Columbia Park on Tuesday, October, 4.
The KPD responded to reports of a missing person on Wednesday, October, 5.
According to a KPD press release, Bradlee Anastasiou, 31, was last seen near the Columbia Park East boat launch around 8 a.m. on October, 4. He has not been seen or heard from since.
The last time he was seen Anastasiou was wearing glasses, a striped shirt, black shorts, and was carrying a backpack. He is 6'2" tall and weighs around 200 pounds.
Anastasiou is a vulnerable adult.
Anyone who has seen Anastasiou or who has any information about where he may be is asked to contact the KPD at 509-628-0333.
