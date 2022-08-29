KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Kennewick Police responded to a weapons complaint in the 600 block of S. Beech Street around 8:50 Sunday night.
According to a press release, Officers found multiple shell casings, but no gun or suspect at the scene.
Officers checked the surrounding area for injuries and damaged property, but found neither.
The Kennewick Police department says this appears to be a targeted incident.
Anyone with any information on this investigation should call the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333 and reference case #22-061534.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.