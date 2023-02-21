KENNEWICK, Wash.-

Kennewick Police are asking for the community's help to find the third suspect wanted in connection to a 2018 murder.

On October 26, 2018, 18-year-old Hunter Black was killed inside his home on S. Yelm St. in Kennewick.

According to the KPD the murder was a targeted home invasion robbery and involved multiple suspects. KPD has been investigating the case since 2018 and three main suspects have been identified.

In April of 2022 23-year-old Lawrence Isiah Groce was arrested after a drive-by shooting in King County. Detectives were able to connect Groce to the murder in Kennewick and the Benton County Prosecutor's Office eventually charged him with first degree murder.

KPD's investigation into Groce led to probable cause being developed for the arrest of a second suspect, 21-year-old Warnell Eniko Joseph Braxton. On June 16, 2022 Braxton was charged with murder in the first degree.

The third suspect in the 2018 murder, 23-year-old Kavonte Enoch Conley, has an active warrant out for his arrest on suspicion of first degree murder.

According to the KPD Conley has made contact with the Benton County Prosecutor's Office to confirm that he is wanted, but he has not turned himself in. Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333, or provide an anonymous tip at kpdtips.