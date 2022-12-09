KENNEWICK, Wash.-
KPD Officers responded to reports of an auto theft in the 4400 block of S. Ione Street around 9 a.m. on December 8.
The vehicle that was stolen was left running and unattended.
Detectives with the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) located the stolen vehicle at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of West 9th Avenue.
After obtaining a search warrant a male suspect was arrested for outstanding warrants and suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle.
According to the KPD, officers have responded to 75 vehicle thefts since the start of November and 40% of those were left running or had the keys left in them.
The KPD is reminding residents to never leave your car running unattended in the driveway to warm it up.
