Weather Alert

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in freezing fog. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. In Washington, Yakima Valley and Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. &&