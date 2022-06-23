KPD, US Marshals find and arrest two wanted people

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The U.S. Marshals and Kennewick Police Department collaborated to arrest two people wanted for felonies on the afternoon of June 23.
The U.S. Marshals Task Force found a 42-year-old wanted man around W 9th Avenue and tried to contact him, but he ran away into an apartment nearby. The man was wanted for a felony assault and for felony escape while under community custody.
KPD assisted with K9 Ivan to take the man into custody. Multiple announcements were made before the man left willingly and was taken into custody.
While they responded to the man, the Marshals had found another person wanted for a felony, a 25-year-old woman. She was also taken into custody.
Both of them were booked into the Benton County Jail.
