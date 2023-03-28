RICHLAND, Wash.-
Citizens Helping in Police Services (CHIPS), a volunteer group of the Kennewick Police Department will be delivering handmade stuffed bears to Kadlec on March 28 to be distributed to kids in the hospital.
CHIPS provides volunteer services in Kennewick and throughout the Tri-Cities community. One of their projects is turning old police uniforms into the stuffed bears that they will deliver to the hospital according to a KPD press release.
The CHIPS bear delivery will be the organizations first since COVID and for health reasons the bears will be given to hospital staff to distribute to children in the hospital
