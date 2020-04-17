KENNEWICK, WA - Message from KSD: **A Special Message for the Class of 2020 – Your Input Needed**

The senior year is a monumental milestone for students, and KSD is committed to ensuring that our seniors finish strong and get the recognition and celebration they deserve.

Last week, during Spring Break, the Governor announced that schools will remain closed through the remainder of the year. This week, high school principals, district administrators and I held a video conference meeting with the Superintendent-Student Advisory Group. This student group includes representatives from every high school in the district. We asked students to share their experiences with the Continuous Distance Learning that our teachers are providing. We heard what was going well and what was challenging, and we listened to students’ ideas and suggestions. We also talked about potential ideas and options for graduation ceremonies, as they will likely need to look different this year.

As a district, we have a key message for the Class of 2020 and a request to share today:

*You are our Priority*

We are 100% committed to helping you finish strong, be celebrated, and graduate. Your teachers, counselors, school staffs, principals and district staff are working to help you get the learning, support and information you need to successfully complete your senior year. More information on grading and credit will be coming soon. We are also working on different ideas to celebrate you and your accomplishments and to recognize you for your grit and strength during this extraordinary challenge.

*We need your Input*

We want to make sure that we get your thoughts on alternate ideas for graduation ceremonies as we continue to brainstorm and plan. Please take a few minutes to complete this short survey: https://bit.ly/3bhWqLf

Please know that you have an entire team of school staff members, teachers, building administrators and district administrators thinking of you, rooting for you, and working for you every day. We want you to stay focused, stay engaged, and finish strong!

Sincerely,

Dr. Traci Pierce, Superintendent