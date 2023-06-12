KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick School District has reached a statement of understanding and paid a $600 fine stemming from misleading promotional material the district produced regarding its 2023 levy.
According to the statement of understanding filed with the Pubic Disclosure Commission the KSD produced promotional material for the Educational Programs and Operations Levy that included language that conveyed support for the levy, rather than just the facts of the proposition.
Phrases including "drastic cuts," "significant impact" and "critical needs" were found to be emotionally driven according to the statement of understanding and indicated dire consequences if the levy didn't pass.
The KSD paid its fine on May 31.
