KENNEWICK - The Kennewick School District is holding a Teacher Job Fair tonight.

The Elementary Teacher job fair will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., and the Secondary Teacher job fair will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the district's Administration Center, 1000 W. Fourth Ave. in Kennewick. Applicants are encouraged to apply for open positions beforehand.

If you are interested in attending, you should bring your resume and be prepared for on-the-spot interviews.

Here is the link to apply: https://www.ksd.org/News/Slideshow-News/Teacher-Job-Fair-Scheduled