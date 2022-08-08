KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Those interested in a position as a school Nutrition Services worker, in kitchens and lunchrooms within the Kennewick School District, are invited to a job fair on August 10th.
Nutrition Services staff will explain the costs and requirements of a food handler's card and background check, and will cover the district's training programs, wages and job requirements.
Interviews with managers for those interested in pursuing a position will follow the meeting.
Those interested should apply at https://www.ksd.org/ or contact nutrition services at 509-222-5073.
