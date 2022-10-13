KENNEWICK, Wash.-
The Kennewick School District (KSD) is offering flu shot clinics at several schools in the district throughout October and November.
Flu shots and COVID boosters will be available for those 18 and older.
Digital Content Producer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
KENNEWICK, Wash.-
The Kennewick School District (KSD) is offering flu shot clinics at several schools in the district throughout October and November.
Flu shots and COVID boosters will be available for those 18 and older.
Currently in Kennewick
Sign up to get breaking news, weather forecasts, and more in your email inbox.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.